Williamson’s golden goal boosts A-State soccer over App State

By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Aliyah Williamson netted the golden goal in the 108th minute on Sunday afternoon to propel the Arkansas State soccer team to a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Appalachian State at the A-State Soccer Park.

The Red Wolves (9-4-2, 6-1-1 SBC) had a multitude of chances, with 19 shots and eight on target, but eventually a shot – the one that mattered most – met the back of the net. A-State displayed a stout defensive effort, limiting the Mountaineers (4-10-1, 0-8-0) to just three shots on goal in the home finale.

Megan McClure secured the win in goal with three saves, while App State’s Kerry Eagleston grabbed eight saves on the afternoon.

Thirteen of A-State’s 19 shots came in the first half, with six of those on goal. In the second half, the Scarlet and Black had a few chances to score but to no avail, forcing extra time. Both teams attempted a shot in the first overtime period, with no goals scored to force a second 10-minute overtime.

Then, in the 108th minute, Williamson gave the Red Wolves the game-winner, her fourth of the season. Fittingly, on A-State’s senior day, a pair of seniors set up the rookie as Olivia Smith found Sarah Sodoma, who crossed it to Williamson in front of the net for the strike.

The win boosted the Red Wolves back to first in the Sun Belt Conference, two points ahead of South Alabama.

USA has one game left to play (Thursday), and A-State has two.

The Red Wolves hit the road for the final two matches of the regular season, first traveling to face Troy at 7 p.m. Friday. A win would clinch the Regular Season Sun Belt Conference Championship for A-State.

For the latest on A-State soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

