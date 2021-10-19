2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Hoxie at Manila

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week features two teams undefeated in 3A-3 play as Hoxie travels to Manila.

Last Hoxie win: 2020 (42-6 at Hoxie)

Last Manila win: 2016 (24-21 at Manila)

Hoxie Mustangs (7-0, 4-0 3A-3)

The first thing you’ll notice with this Hoxie team is the record. The Mustangs started the season 7-0, but for head coach Tom Sears, he just wants his team to focus on the fundamentals and take it one opponent at a time.

“The thing I’m most proud of them is just from week to week, not losing sight of preparing for each team that’s in front of you, not trying to overlook anybody not thinking one game is bigger than the other,” Sears said. “They’re preparing like we do every week and that’s what we stress with the guys from the beginning of season just take one week at a time. It’s an exciting time, it’s a big game, our fans are excited, our kids are excited, and I know they are as well.”

The Mustangs are clicking on all cylinders this season, and a big reason why is their defense. Hoxie hasn’t allowed a point in the month of October.

Jarrett Thompson (Sr. C/DE): “We’re just going back to fundamentals and working the stuff that we know we’ve throughout the year, we’ve progressed well and we’re just going to continue to build on that and play well,” senior center and defensive end Jarrett Thompson said. “[Our] defense has grown a whole lot stronger than what they had been offense has just been firing on all cylinders and we’re looking to continue that.”

The Mustangs were one of the highest-scoring teams in the state last year, that trend is continuing with quarterback Cade Forrester and running back Seth Brooks. Hoxie is averaging over 42 points per game in games played this season.

Seth Brooks (Sr. RB): “We have a really good O-line, they’re doing pretty good so far but me and Cade, we’re just doing read option the whole time,” Brooks said. “I’ve had pretty good leaders the last few years, I’ve seen how we want to play ball and get as far as we did last year so we’re just trying to do the same thing this year.”

Manila Lions (6-1, 4-0 3A-3)

Manila returns home after a two-game road trip. The Lions, like their opponents Friday, are undefeated in conference play.

Cain White’s crew knocked off Palestine Wheatley 42-0 last week.

“Just taking it one game at a time,” White said. “It’s obvious that Coach Sears has it rolling over there, man. He’s done it for a long time, they’re gonna play very fundamentally sound we’re going to be extremely disciplined, but the key is just to get these guys as prepared as possible just like every week.”

White says winning the turnover battle will be key.

“We’re 6-and-0 when we won the turnover battle, the only game we’ve lost is the only game that we’ve lost the turnover battle, so [the week one loss to Earle] really woke us up and our kids have responded to that adversity extremely well,” White said. “We go down early against EPC, we go down early against Corning, and we go down 12-nothing in the first four minutes against Harrisburg and our kids answered the call to adversity and fought through that, and came back and got those big wins.”

The one game Manila lost: Week one at home against Earle, 22-14. Since then, the Lions have rattled six straight wins, including their last two on the road.

“We really just locked in after [week one],” senior linebacker Peyton McQueen said. “We realized that if you’re gonna win football games, you can’t turn the ball over six times so you know we really locked in after that because we’re tired of losing, we’re ready to win, we’re taking it all the way to Thanksgiving, that’s the goal.”

“Week one, I think that’s what set us off,” senior running back and safety Dustin Clark said. “It let us know that we’re better than this, we can do better, and look here, we’re here now 6-and-1, in the playoffs, we’re ready.”

