Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 2nd at Pinetree Intercollegiate

Four of six Arkansas State men’s golfers finished in the top 30 as the Red Wolves closed out the fall schedule with a second-place finish among 11 teams at the Pinetree Intercollegiate hosted by Kennesaw State.

A-State turned in a final round 291 (+3) to total 869 (+5) for the event, eight shots shy of host Kennesaw State for the team title. The Red Wolves were two strokes better than third place Jacksonville State and beat Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State by 16 strokes.

Following a tough first 36 holes, Felix Krammer turned in the best round of the day for A-State carding a career-low 4-under par 68 to finish 12-over for the tournament and tie for 44th. Christofer Rahm was 2-over par (74) Tuesday and finished tied for fourth, posting birdies on two of the last four holes. Playing as an individual, Devyn Pappas finished tied for sixth at 1-under par for the tournament, turning in a 1-over par 73 on the final 18. Lucas Cena (75) tied for 12th, Jack Madden (74) tied for 25th and Luka Naglic (75) tied for 32nd to round out the Red Wolves finishes.

A-State is scheduled to resume the 2021-22 season on Monday, Feb. 7 at Las Colinas CC in Irving, Texas, at the Individual Spring Kickoff. The event is strictly individual scoring as a tune-up ahead of the four spring tournaments prior to the Sun Belt Conference Championship in April. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Pinetree Intercollegiate

Final Results

2 Arkansas State – 295-283-291=869 (+5)

T4 Christofer Rahm – 72-68-74=214 (-2)

T6 Devyn Pappas* – 72-70-73=215 (-1)

T12 Lucas Cena – 72-69-75=216 (E)

T25 Jack Madden – 77-71-74=222 (+6)

T32 Luka Naglic – 74-75-75=224 (+8)

T44 Felix Krammer – 81-79-68=228 (+12)

* - Playing as individual

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.