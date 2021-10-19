Class Act: Teacher chooses love to help students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The influence of a good teacher can never be erased and that’s why we want to highlight those who are going above and beyond in the classroom as Class Acts.

Shelly Murray is an interventionist at University Heights School of Medical Arts and for 23 years she has helped students who “need that extra push every day.” Her one-on-ones with students are described as “encouraging and fun.”

Her dedication to her students, who she calls “her kids,” has not gone unnoticed.

She’s been selected as Region 8 News’ first Class Act for the 2020-2021 school year.

A parent who nominated Murray said her daughter, who is dyslexic, struggled for years before meeting Mrs. Murray.

“She is patient, kind, and encouraging to those students who need it the very most,” the parent’s nomination read. “Nettleton Schools is so lucky to have her and I thank God often for the daily help she gives my child. She is always willing to go the extra mile for each child and it deserves to be noticed.”

Her students had similar things to say, including one student who described Murray as cute and fun.

It’s clear that Murray has all the characteristics needed to be a Class Act and many are willing to vouch for that.

“Doing what I do, doing intervention, you make such strong connections because of the small group and the years you spend with them,” Murray said. “I have some sixth graders that I’ve had since third grade. So you really develop that relationship, especially with my sixth graders. I call them my kids because they are like my kids. I spend more time with them than my kids at home.”

Although she spends a lot of time away from home, Murray says she keeps coming back to the schoolhouse for her students and co-workers.

Her love for them pushes her to show up every day with the hope that she will leave a lasting impact.

“I’m not just here just to be here. I love them and I care about them,” Murray said. “I think if you have that they will learn from me and that will make them a better student.”

Congratulations to Shelly Murray for being our October 2021 Class Act.

We are looking for more Class Acts to highlight every month. Click here to nominate your favorite teacher.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.