Community pushes to remove police chief

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Blytheville have expressed their frustrations against the Blytheville Police Department under the direction of Chief Ross Thompson.

The outrage comes as two Blytheville city councilmen said they plan for the full council to go into executive session during Tuesday’s council meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence against Chief Thompson.

A vote of no confidence does not determine the removal of the police chief, as Arkansas Municipal League states the mayor has the power to appoint and remove department heads, which the council can override by a two-thirds vote.

Long-time Blytheville resident Tyrone Williams said the police chief dropped the ball when it comes to addressing violence.

“We’ve had multiple murders unsolved since he’s been the chief,” Williams said.

Williams added he fears for his children’s safety, noting the recent shooting that left a teen dead could have been prevented.

“You’ve got officers that are doing wrong, stopping people for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Donna McCray said Chief Thompson is not trusted in the community and people want change.

“Police are very effective when we have a relationship,” McCray said.

McCray mentioned the police chief should review policies within his department, which would make “fewer lawsuits” in return.

