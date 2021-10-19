Energy Alert
Daycare brings wonderland to Jonesboro

The new daycare celebrated their ribbon cutting.
The new daycare celebrated their ribbon cutting.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With enough force, dreams can become a reality.

That is what happened in creating a new daycare in north Jonesboro, Alice’s Kids in Wonderland.

“This dream is five years in the making. A couple of Jonesboro residents wanted to bring something to their community that they thought it needed,” said Alice Evans.

Alice Evans and Felicia Moore worked in child care previously but always felt they needed to do more.

“It started out from a drawing on a little piece of paper,” said Evans.

The owners said they wanted children in their community to feel welcome at a daycare service. They wanted it to feel like home.

“I felt like this side of town needed something. If you can make a child feel like they are at home. That’s it,” said Evans.

They said they are happy to finally get to this day because they did it all for the kids.

“Never give up on your dreams. Fight, fight, fight. No matter what, you’ll get through it,” said Moore.

They are taking applications for kids two-and-a-half to 5 years old. The daycare is located at 109 East Forrest.

