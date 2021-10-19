Energy Alert
Jonesboro teen flies to new heights

Gaines said she is excited about her future in aviation(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Up, up, and away! A young pilot is breaking boundaries and the glass ceiling by soaring to new heights!

Valley View senior Lilly Gaines just received her private pilot license at the age of 17.

Gaines started flying when she was 13.

She said her first solo flight was a moment she will never forget.

”I love it, I love it so much. From the first time I went up, my first solo, I was like oh my gosh this is what I want to do,” said Gaines. “I love this so much. Just like the feeling as soon as the plane comes off the ground.”

The interest spiked from her first flight at the Lawrence Field Gliderport in Cherry Valley, Arkansas.

Gaines said it was a lot of hard work to get her license, but this is a hobby she plans to continue soon.

“I’ve studied so much. I have apps on my phone. Videos online and on youtube. Different textbooks, different manuals. My coworkers have programs that they let me use. My coworkers have been a big help too,” she said.

Gaines is now in the process of pursuing acceptance into the United States Air Force or Naval Academy when she graduates in May.

