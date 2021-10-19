Energy Alert
Jonesboro wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/15/21)

Yarnell's gives free ice cream or donates to the booster club of the winning school.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 15th, 2021.

1,477 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Jonesboro beats Hoxie by 446 votes, Nettleton was 3rd, Pocahontas 4th. Rykar Acebo on play action, connects with Tyrin Ruffin, and #3 will break free for a 55 yard touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat West Memphis 40 - 0 to move to 5 and 2.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the JHS booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

