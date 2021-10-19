Energy Alert
Lower temperatures mean higher fire risk

Heaters can be fire hazards if caution isn’t exercised
By Chase Gage
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Falling temperatures mean sweaters and warm drinks for some, but it means fire hazards for emergency workers.

As Jonesboro residents turn on their heaters for the first time since the winter, officials say to take caution.

Chief Kevin Miller of the Jonesboro Fire Department said there might be several “false alarms” – that’s when a smoke alarm will go off without there being a fire – it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“It usually turns out to be nothing but if you’re concerned about it, by all means dial 911 and we’ll come check it out for you,” Miller said. “It is a concern any time you’re using supplemental heating devices, space heaters, kerosene heaters, anything like that. The big thing is you want to make sure they are far enough away from any other combustibles.”

There have already been several false alarms across Region 8, including a Monday morning alarm from Iberia Bank in downtown Jonesboro. According to the fire department, it was just an HVAC issue. There was no fire, and everyone involved was reported safe.

Miller added the best way to stay safe is simple. First, make sure you have several smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home. Then, make sure they are all working properly. Finally, make sure to regularly change the batteries to make sure they will work when they’re needed most.

If one of those detectors goes off or if you smell smoke, you may have an issue. If there is a fire, call 9-11 immediately and evacuate in the safest manner possible.

