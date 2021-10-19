Energy Alert
Memphis native Wendy Moten advances to knockout rounds of ‘The Voice’

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Native Memphian Wendy Moten competed for her chance to advance to the knockout round on “The Voice” Monday night.

Moten is on Team Blake and sang “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” by Sting with Manny Keith.

Blake voted to send Moten to the knockout round, but it wasn’t over for Keith. Arianna Grande used her steal to save him.

Battle rounds continue Tuesday on “The Voice” at 7 p.m. on Action News 5.

