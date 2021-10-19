Energy Alert
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/18/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Conference play wrapped up in the 5A East while district tournaments continued in 4A, 3A, & 2A.

Westside 3, Pocahontas 0 (4A Northeast Quarterfinals)

Trumann/Wynne in progress (4A Northeast Quarterfinals)

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 2

Walnut Ridge 3, Piggott 2 (3A Northeast Quarterfinals)

Barton vs. KIPP (2A Northeast Quarterfinals)

Midland vs. Marianna (2A Northeast Quarterfinals)

