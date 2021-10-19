Energy Alert
New restaurants, sensory area offered at FedExForum

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New restaurants, self-service kiosks, and even a special place for new mothers are inside the FedExForum in Memphis.

Action News 5 got a tour of the Plaza and Pinnacle levels at FedExForum Monday.

Some of the new restaurants include Burrito and Fowl Line. There is also “Grind City Grab N Go” area for drinks. There is a new lounge in the premium level called “Lit Lounge.”

FedExForum also has a new way for guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, which is now required.

“We’ve partnered with Clear Health Pass, which is a pretty big deal for us,” said Dwight Johnson, vice president of arena operations. “It is going to allow us to expedite people entering the building. If you download Clear the app and you can upload your vaccination card or status.”

A new sensory room was built in partnership with KultureCity and a lactation pod and private area for mothers to breastfeed during games have also been added.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

