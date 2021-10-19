More Cool Weather and a Few Showers Arrive Overnight

After a not-as-chilly morning, we’ll be near 80 by the afternoon. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds warm us up efficiently today. The warm weather will be short-lived, though, as a cold front arrives overnight. Most of the quick showers come while we’re asleep and won’t produce much rain. Any lingering showers should be out of the area by 8-9 am. Highs stay in the 60s and 70s on Thursday before slowly warming up into the 80s later this weekend. We may start to feel the humidity again by Sunday. Rain chances still look possible on Saturday though data has not been consistent about coverage or intensity. 80s may linger into next week.

