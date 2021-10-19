Energy Alert
Highs Clouds Today but Still Nice

October 19th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Cool mornings and warm afternoons will rule the weather this week. High clouds make things less sunny at times today but have no impact on temperatures. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds help push temperatures near 80 on Wednesday. We still have a cold front scheduled to come through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the latest data shows that it will have very limited moisture. A few showers are possible along the front, but any places that get rainfall are likely not likely to get much. Better rain chances may come this weekend as highs rise into the 80s.

