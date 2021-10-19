Not-so-friendly neighborhood scam reported

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of the internet, police in one Northeast Arkansas town say some scammers are turning to snail mail to trick unsuspecting consumers.

In the last week, Piggott residents have received letters from their “neighbors,” according to a police department news release.

The letters, postmarked in California and Arizona, include a link to so-called “neighborhood news and updates.”

“This is believed to be a scam because there is no valid return address or information on the letters,” the Piggott Police Department warned. “Please, be cautious of these letters.”

