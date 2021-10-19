Oct. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will rule the weather this week.

High clouds make things less sunny at times today but have no impact on temperatures.

Sunshine and breezy southerly winds help push temperatures near 80 on Wednesday. We still have a cold front scheduled to come through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the latest data shows that it will have very limited moisture.

A few showers are possible along the front, but any places that get rainfall are likely not likely to get much.

Better rain chances may come this weekend as highs rise into the 80s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two teenagers injured.

People in Blytheville have expressed their frustrations against the Blytheville Police Department under the direction of Chief Ross Thompson.

One Arkansas city council committee is trying to approve bonuses for first responders.

Advocates and mental health professionals are encouraging people to seek out help if they are experiencing domestic abuse.

With enough force, dreams can become a reality. That is what happened in creating a new daycare in north Jonesboro, Alice’s Kids in Wonderland.

Up, up, and away! A young pilot is breaking boundaries and the glass ceiling by soaring to new heights!

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

