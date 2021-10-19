Road improvements mean traffic changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Commuters will need to find an alternate route as improvements continue on a major Jonesboro intersection.

Arkansas Department of Transportation contractors will move to Phase 3 of the Highland Avenue and Main Street/Southwest Drive project, according to a news release from the City of Jonesboro.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 20, work will move to the north side of the intersection in front of Southern Bank and Walgreens.

The changes will include lane closures and detouring of traffic from Highland to Main Street.

“Westbound vehicles on Highland wanting to go north on Main will have to utilize Church Street, according to ArDOT. Restriping will be done for the new lanes,” Tuesday’s news release stated.

Work on all sides of the intersection should be completed by early spring of 2022.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop.

