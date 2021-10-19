Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Jonesboro intersection
Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adding a second show to his stop in Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” adding another show in Arkansas
Darian Woodward, 18, along with 2 teens, face felony charges after deputies say they forced...
Three accused of beating man with bat
Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal