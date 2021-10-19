Energy Alert
Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two teenagers injured.

According to a Facebook post, officers arrived at the 2000 block of Belt Street around 10:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, where they found two teenage victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated on scene and have been transported to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

