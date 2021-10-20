Arkansas State men’s basketball picked 6th, women’s basketball 10th in Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll

Arkansas State men’s basketball was selected sixth in the 2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll that was released by the conference office on Wednesday.

Georgia State garnered eight first place votes and totaled 139 points to become the favorite to win the league title with Louisiana second with two first place votes and 125 points. Texas State (110) was third while Appalachian State received two first place votes and 109 points to rank fourth. South Alabama accumulated 105 points to rank fifth ahead of the Red Wolves’ 89 points. Coastal Carolina (69), Little Rock (46), Troy (40), UT Arlington (40), Georgia Southern (39) and ULM (25) round out the coaches predicted order of finish.

The Sun Belt Conference will announce the Preseason All-Conference teams on Thursday.

The Red Wolves return 13 of 14 letterwinners from a season ago, including Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Conference pick Norchad Omier and Second Team All-Conference selection Marquis Eaton. The 2021-22 season will mark the first time an A-State squad returns two all-conference players since J.J. Montgomery and Dewarick Spencer earned the accolades in the 2003-04 season and returned for the 2004-05 campaign. Overall, the Red Wolves return 97.9 percent of scoring and 97.1 percent of minutes played last season, sixth-most nationally in each category entering the 2021-22 season.

A-State added Arkansas transfer Desi Sills to the roster for the upcoming season. Sills averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while playing 20.8 minutes per contest as the Razorbacks finished the 2020-21 season at 25-7 and advanced to the Elite Eight, losing to eventual national champion Baylor. He was the only player to compete in all 98 of Arkansas’ games over the last three seasons, logging nearly 2,240 minutes.

A two-time, first team 6A All-State selection at JHS, Sills helped the Hurricane to back-to-back 6A state championships. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists alongside Eaton as the duo led Jonesboro to a perfect 32-0 record and the state title in 2017, the first undefeated season since 1954. In his senior season, Sills averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was rated the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas by 247Sports.com and ESPN while being a consensus top 50 pick among the nation’s top point guards.

The lone exhibition contest for A-State is scheduled for Monday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. against Blue Mountain College inside First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves open the regular season Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. against Harding, the first of 16 games on the home slate. A-State hosts the Eracisim Invitational Nov. 26-28 with games against Morehead State and Kansas City.

For the most up to date information on A-State men’s basketball, follow the Red Wolves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for AStateMB. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now by visiting AStateRedWolves.com or by calling 870-972-ASU1.

2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Georgia State (8) - 139

2. Louisiana (2) - 125

3. Texas State - 110

4. App State (2) - 109

5. South Alabama - 105

6. Arkansas State - 89

7. Coastal Carolina - 69

8. Little Rock - 46

T9. Troy - 40

T9. UTA - 40

11. Georgia Southern - 39

12. ULM - 25

Arkansas State women’s basketball was projected to finish 10th in the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced Wednesday.

The conference is returning to the original schedule format this season after shifting to a division-only slate in 2020-21. Troy was selected to win the league, earning 11 of 12 first-place votes. Louisiana earned the other top vote and was picked to finish second in the conference.

A-State posted a 4-10 record in league play last season and finished fifth in the West Division. This season, the standings will not reflect divisions and teams will be seeded 1-12 for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The league tourney is set for March 2-7 in Pensacola, Fla., with all men’s and women’s tournament contests being held at the Pensacola Bay Center in a single-elimination format.

Although the standings will not be broken into divisions, the slate will still feature home-and-home contests versus West Division foes (Little Rock, Louisiana, Texas State, ULM and UT Arlington) and one game each against East Division opponents (Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, South Alabama and Troy).

The Red Wolves open the 2021-22 season at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, hosting Central Baptist College. A-State then opens league play Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern. Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling 870-972-2401.

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE 2021-22 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Rk. Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Troy (11) 142

2. Louisiana (1) 124

3. UT Arlington 101

4. Texas State 95

5. Little Rock 92

6. Appalachian State 87

7. Georgia State 70

8. South Alabama 66

9. Georgia Southern 54

10. Arkansas State 47

11. Coastal Carolina 39

12. ULM 19

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.