Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a 15-year-old Baxter County girl.

According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, they are looking for Haley Nicole Shell of Gassville.

ARKANSAS MISSING / ENDANGERED CHILD ADVISORY Name: Haley Nicole Shell Age: 15 Missing from: Gassville, AR White Female...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

She is 5′3″, weighs 125 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Shell was last seen Oct. 1 on Arrowhead Drive in Gassville. Officials said there has not been any communication with her since then and that she was wearing all black clothing.

Authorities believe she may be headed to either Illinois or North Carolina.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-425-2400.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

