Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bullying affecting children’s mental health

By Adam Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Depression can come in all forms in our children.

Mental health is just as important as your physical health.

Often bullying in schools gets overlooked.

The two main types of bullying are physical and cyber.

Both can be hard on your child, and most kids will not speak up about what’s going on.

Families Inc. Psychologist Doctor Dana Watson says if bullying goes

unattended, it could have serious consequences.

“The same kids will grow up, and they can carry a lot of that pain and a lot of that negative self-concept into their adulthood. It can impact them for years and years to come in many different ways,” says Watson.

Doctor Watson says psychologists need more research on why kids are bullies and why kids get bullied.

As for cyberbullying, Dr. Watson thinks restriction and access to phones play a huge part in your child’s life.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Jonesboro intersection
Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adding a second show to his stop in Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” adding another show in Arkansas
Darian Woodward, 18, along with 2 teens, face felony charges after deputies say they forced...
Three accused of beating man with bat
Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Lady Mustangs beat Walnut Ridge in 3A Northeast semifinals
3A Northeast Volleyball Tournament: Hoxie beats Walnut Ridge in semifinals
The program is free to select students
Classrooms are moving into the community
Cavewomen beat Harrisburg in 3A Northeast semifinals
3A Northeast Volleyball Tournament: Cave City beats Harrisburg in semifinals
Mustangs are 7-0, 4-0 in 3A-3 play.
2021 FFN Extra: Hoxie HC Tom Sears Previews Manila Matchup