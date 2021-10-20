Bullying affecting children’s mental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Depression can come in all forms in our children.

Mental health is just as important as your physical health.

Often bullying in schools gets overlooked.

The two main types of bullying are physical and cyber.

Both can be hard on your child, and most kids will not speak up about what’s going on.

Families Inc. Psychologist Doctor Dana Watson says if bullying goes

unattended, it could have serious consequences.

“The same kids will grow up, and they can carry a lot of that pain and a lot of that negative self-concept into their adulthood. It can impact them for years and years to come in many different ways,” says Watson.

Doctor Watson says psychologists need more research on why kids are bullies and why kids get bullied.

As for cyberbullying, Dr. Watson thinks restriction and access to phones play a huge part in your child’s life.

