Crash near Hughes leaves woman dead

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road Sunday afternoon.

According to a fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police, Robert Austill, 55, of Forrest City, was driving with his passenger Sharon Like, 69, of Colt on State Highway 38 near SFC 617.

His vehicle went off the road and crashed into a brick and concrete structure, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle came to rest in the ditch.

The report notes the weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

