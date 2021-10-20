Discussions could lead to expanding COVID booster

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The population to get a COVID booster shot could be growing.

Discussions are happening to expand the age group down to middle-aged people.

Officials said Wednesday that a recommendation could be coming soon to allow people 40 and older to get the booster.

Right now, experts are looking at data out of Israel to get more information on this possible recommendation.

In September, the FDA approved the Pfizer booster shot for people in certain high-risk groups, but that mostly only included people 65 and older.

Dr. Shane Speights, with NYIT, said the data on the booster dose shows that a booster would benefit from that age group.

Teens and adults in their 20′s are doing well with just their initial doses right now, Speights said.

“We see that that booster dose does help those really 40 and above. Not much use right now for those in their teens and 20′s. For those in their 40′s there is a benefit for that,” said Speights.

He said although there are talks about booster doses, the main concern in the state is getting people to get that first dose.

“Really regardless of the booster or not, the biggest thing we need to work on here in Arkansas is still the initial vaccine,” he said. “We still got a lot of people in Arkansas that are not fully vaccinated in terms of those 12 and older.”

The booster vaccine is approved for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Speights said they will continue to watch data on the efficiency of these booster doses.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.