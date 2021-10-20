Energy Alert
Health official recommends safe tips for holidays

By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As we enter another season of gatherings in the COVID-19 pandemic, a health official recommends people be mindful of who they are around.

Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle said cases are going down across the state, but people cannot become completely lax.

“We need to be super vigilant,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said, “We don’t need to stop being as careful as we were before.”

She added that children are still going to school and possibly being exposed to others who are not vaccinated, possibly bringing the virus home to older people who are “not vaccinated or who have lost their immune response.”

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle mentioned that people who are fully vaccinated should gather with those who are also fully vaccinated. She strongly recommends getting the booster shot and the flu shot.

She believes the safest method would be traveling by car when it comes to traveling, as she expects more people to take flights during the holidays this year.

To find COVID-19 vaccines in your area, click here.

