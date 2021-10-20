Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hospitality industry labor shortage causing problems for Branson, Mo. businesses

Despite a successful tourist season in Branson, a labor shortage in the hospitality industry...
Despite a successful tourist season in Branson, a labor shortage in the hospitality industry continues to cause problems.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Despite a successful tourist season in Branson, a labor shortage in the hospitality industry is causing problems.

Days Inn General Manager Tony Morreale says it has been very difficult this year. Most days, his employee is doing the job of two or three workers.

“My housekeeper might be doing coffee in the morning for breakfast and the front desk agent might be mopping the lobby,” Morreale said.

Morreale says he has posted job openings but hasn’t had much success.

”I’ve put ads out there for $15-$20 an hour and people don’t even show up,” Morreale said.

He says he doesn’t think money is the issue.

”I think it’s just a behavioral thing and a mindset coming from a global pandemic. Being pretty much in your home for a full year getting government subsidies has created a whole new behavior,” Morreale said.

To be fully staffed the Days Inn would need at least eight housekeepers. It only has three.

”For breakfast, we have one person, we probably need two,” Moreale said. “For the front desk, we have two people, we probably need four or five.”

Chief Operating Officer for Myer Hotels, Gail Myer, says staffing in Branson is a balancing act.

”There’s plenty of opportunity for people who want to serve others to work in Branson,” Gail Myer said.

Myers says he thinks some of the staffing needs at his hotels have eased.

”We continue to need a few people, but I think the atmosphere is actually better than it was in the summertime,” Myer said.

The hotel is preparing for an increase in visitors next month after things slowed in September.

”October is really busy, but November is indeed the second busiest month behind July,” Myer said.

He says he remains hopeful these challenges will improve next year.

”The one thing I can guarantee you is this community is going to do its very best to serve our guests,” said Myer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adding a second show to his stop in Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” adding another show in Arkansas
Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The mayor of Hoxie is risking jail time to make sure mail is delivered to residents.
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Weekly digital show on Arkansas State and Sun Belt football
10/20/21 Howl & Holler (recap of Arkansas State bye week, Louisiana preview)
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
Gov. Parson addressed the recent hacking of DESE in a news conference on October 14.
Missouri budget officials outline $50M cost of education site security flaw