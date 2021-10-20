Energy Alert
Kennett Post Office among many to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Post offices around the nation are raising awareness and money for breast cancer research.

This includes the post office in Kennett as like many others, have decorated the interior of the post office for the entire month of October with pink colored items.

More importantly, they raise money with Breast Cancer Research semipostal stamps.

We talked with Postmaster Kevin Massie about why it’s so important to raise funds that go towards Breast Cancer research.

“All that money is needed to help with breast cancer,” Postmaster Kevin Massie said. “We want it to be vanished actually from our world. So anything we can do, any amount of money that we can put in there to help eliminate cancer.”

Massie has been personally affected by cancer as he has had family members that have been impacted.

“I lost my wife 18 years ago to cancer, breast cancer. And, my mom has had breast cancer. So it’s kind of a personal thing and every person that you have in this community either knows someone or has a family member that has died or has cancer.”

Each one of the stamps raise 17 cents for breast cancer research.

Currently, the stamps have raised more than $92.7 million for Breast Cancer Research.

