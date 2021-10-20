Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri budget officials outline $50M cost of education site security flaw

Gov. Parson addressed the recent hacking of DESE in a news conference on October 14.
Gov. Parson addressed the recent hacking of DESE in a news conference on October 14.(Source: Governor Mike Parson's Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Help for roughly 100,000 teachers whose Social Security numbers were made vulnerable in a massive state data breach could cost Missouri as much as $50 million, House budget officials told Democratic lawmakers Tuesday.

Budget officials, who said they got the information from Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration, told House Democrats in emails that the estimate would cover the cost of credit monitoring and a call center to help affected teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch broke the news about the security flaw last week. The newspaper said it discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search for teacher certifications and credentials.

Parson, who has deflected his administration’s responsibility for the breach and instead cast blame on the newspaper for identifying the issue and warning the education department about it, last week said the breach “may cost Missouri taxpayers as much as $50 million and divert workers and resources from other state agencies.”

He declined to answer questions after slamming the Post-Dispatch in a livestreamed press conference last week. Despite previously telling reporters that the administration would answer follow-up questions following the press conference, Parson’s spokeswoman has declined to break down the $50 million cost estimate or provide any additional details about the breach.

“Due to an ongoing investigation, I cannot comment any further than what has already been made public,” spokeswoman Kelli Jones said in a Friday email.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the data breach.

Neither the Office of Administration’s Office of Budget and Planning nor Parson’s spokeswoman immediately responded to Associated Press requests for comment Tuesday on the House Budget Office’s explanation of the $50 million price tag.

“During his tirade last week against the free press, Governor Parson strongly implied the state’s investigation and prosecution of a Post-Dispatch reporter would cost Missouri taxpayers $50 million,” Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth said in a statement.

Merideth said Democratic lawmakers’ inquiry to Parson’s administration instead found that most of the estimated $50 million would pay for “credit monitoring for teachers put at risk by the state’s mistake.”

He called that a “much worthier endeavor than bullying a reporter who did the right thing by bringing this issue to light.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adding a second show to his stop in Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” adding another show in Arkansas
Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
People in Blytheville have expressed their frustrations against the Blytheville Police...
Community pushes to remove police chief
The mayor of Hoxie is risking jail time to make sure mail is delivered to residents.
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue

Latest News

2 mothers testify in emotion-filled courtroom during Grover Cannon sentencing hearing
Missouri Christian boarding school sues over new oversight law
First bear taken as hunting season begins in Missouri
West Memphis armed robbery suspect
Store clerk shot during armed robbery in West Memphis gas station
Nettleton teacher nominated for Class Act teacher of the month in October
October's CLASS ACT: Shelley Murray of Nettleton schools