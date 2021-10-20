Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone

First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to arrest a Paragould mom after police said she left her young children home alone.

Dyamond Thomas, 25, is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond at the Greene County Detention Center on four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

According to court documents, Thomas left her four children home alone without any supervision all day on Oct. 14. The children range in age from 7 months to 5 years old.

Department of Human Services investigators were unable to find Thomas and took the children into their protection.

“Contact was eventually made with Dyamond Thomas at the police substation,” Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the affidavit. “During a Mirandized interview, Dyamond confessed to leaving her children home alone for the entire day.”

In addition to the $10,000 cash-only bond, Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham ordered Thomas to have no contact with the victims.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adding a second show to his stop in Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” adding another show in Arkansas
Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The mayor of Hoxie is risking jail time to make sure mail is delivered to residents.
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue

Latest News

Weekly digital show on Arkansas State and Sun Belt football
10/20/21 Howl & Holler (recap of Arkansas State bye week, Louisiana preview)
Gov. Parson addressed the recent hacking of DESE in a news conference on October 14.
Missouri budget officials outline $50M cost of education site security flaw
2 mothers testify in emotion-filled courtroom during Grover Cannon sentencing hearing
Missouri Christian boarding school sues over new oversight law
First bear taken as hunting season begins in Missouri