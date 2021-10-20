Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to arrest a Paragould mom after police said she left her young children home alone.

Dyamond Thomas, 25, is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond at the Greene County Detention Center on four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

According to court documents, Thomas left her four children home alone without any supervision all day on Oct. 14. The children range in age from 7 months to 5 years old.

Department of Human Services investigators were unable to find Thomas and took the children into their protection.

“Contact was eventually made with Dyamond Thomas at the police substation,” Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the affidavit. “During a Mirandized interview, Dyamond confessed to leaving her children home alone for the entire day.”

In addition to the $10,000 cash-only bond, Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham ordered Thomas to have no contact with the victims.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.