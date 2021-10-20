Energy Alert
A Little Cooler Until the Weekend

October 20th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A few showers remain possible through 9 am as a cold front works its way through. Temperatures today will be more like they were earlier in the week rather than yesterday. Temperatures dip down into the 40s overnight with highs once again in the 70s on Friday. The forecast through the weekend into early next week continues to be a pain. Rain chances look a little lower for the weekend with highs approaching the 80s. Sunday looks the warmest and windy. Best chances look to come Sunday night into Monday morning and again next Wednesday. Weather continues to look warm for late October.

