NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/19/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Conference tournaments continued in 4A, 3A, and 2A while the regular season wrapped up in 5A.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard

Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 0 (3A Northeast Semifinals)

Cave City 3, Harrisburg 0 (3A Northeast Semifinals)

Valley View 3, Wynne 0 (4A Northeast Semifinals)

Greene County Tech 3, Paragould 0

Crowley’s Ridge Academy beats Barton (2A Northeast Semifinals)

