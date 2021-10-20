NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/19/21)
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Conference tournaments continued in 4A, 3A, and 2A while the regular season wrapped up in 5A.
Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 0 (3A Northeast Semifinals)
Cave City 3, Harrisburg 0 (3A Northeast Semifinals)
Valley View 3, Wynne 0 (4A Northeast Semifinals)
Greene County Tech 3, Paragould 0
Crowley’s Ridge Academy beats Barton (2A Northeast Semifinals)
