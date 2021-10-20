Oct. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Look for lows to be around 50, with highs going close to 80 in the afternoon on Wednesday. We still have a front set to come through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it still looks like it will not have much moisture to work with as it passes through.

Slightly cooler air arrives for Thursday and Friday and rain chances start to ramp up this weekend.

At this time, rainfall amounts do not look too impressive.

Stay tuned because the models have been flip-flopping a little regarding the weekend.

Stay tuned because the models have been flip-flopping a little regarding the weekend.

News Headlines

Snail mail is living up to its name in one Northeast Arkansas town. So much so, the mayor is willing to risk jail time to fix the issue.

The wait for covid-19 vaccines could finally be over for parents in Central Arkansas.

Nearly 50,000 farms in the Natural State rely on machinery like tractors and combines to get their crops from soil to store, but thanks in part to a unionized John Deere manufacturers strike, that equipment is getting harder to find – and even harder to accurately fix.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined details for an income tax reduction plan for Arkansas during a news conference Tuesday but noted that a special session to pass the plan would be delayed.

House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

