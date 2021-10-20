Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens injured in Jonesboro shooting
Country music singer Morgan Wallen is adding a second show to his stop in Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” adding another show in Arkansas
People in Blytheville have expressed their frustrations against the Blytheville Police...
Community pushes to remove police chief
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Today's update included changes in school COVID protocol, along with state income tax...
Close contact guidelines change for K-12 schools

Latest News

These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90