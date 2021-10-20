Energy Alert
Racing to return at Benton Speedway in Scott Co., Mo.

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Racing is back in Scott County, Missouri.

The Benton Speedway is set to reopen on Saturday, October 23.

This will be the first time racing fans will have the chance to see cars back on the track since 2014.

Benton Speedway owner Rob Russell said he though about tearing down the track to build houses, however, his father suggested he put some money into the facility and open it back up.

“Once the word got out that we purchased the property, the calls, the emails, the texts, the Facebook Messenger, everybody was blowing up my phone saying, ‘are you going to open the track? Are you going to open the track?’”

Russell hopes to pack the stands with a couple thousand racing fans for the SEMO Fall Nationals event on Saturday.

