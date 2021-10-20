Report: Sun Belt Conference looking at adding four schools
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The soap opera known as college football realignment continues.
Yahoo! Sports was first to report that the Sun Belt is looking at adding up to four schools. Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion, and James Madison are on the radar. The Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd, and Monarchs are in Conference USA. The Dukes play FCS ball in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The Sun Belt currently has 10 football members and 2 non-football members (Little Rock & UT Arlington).
Lets pull a page from Marvel and go What If...? I mocked up a possible football lineup down the road.
Hypothetical Sun Belt West - Football
Arkansas State
Louisiana
ULM
Southern Miss
Texas State
South Alabama
Troy
Hypothetical Sun Belt East - Football
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
Georgia Southern
James Madison
Marshall
Old Dominion
Another sport that would be bolstered by the possible Sun Belt expansion is baseball. Southern Miss has a rich tradition on the diamond, they reached the College World Series in 2009. Add the Golden Eagles to SBC powers Louisiana, South Alabama, Troy, Coastal Carolina, and Texas State, and you’re looking at a conference that would get multiple bids annually to NCAA Regionals.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.