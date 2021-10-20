Report: Sun Belt Conference looking at adding four schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The soap opera known as college football realignment continues.

Yahoo! Sports was first to report that the Sun Belt is looking at adding up to four schools. Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion, and James Madison are on the radar. The Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd, and Monarchs are in Conference USA. The Dukes play FCS ball in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Sun Belt currently has 10 football members and 2 non-football members (Little Rock & UT Arlington).

Sources: The Sun Belt is examining expansion. The league is considering adding up to four schools. Among those targeted are Southern Miss, Marshall, ODU and James Madison. Also, Conference USA is exploring additions. Those include Liberty and James Madison. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 20, 2021

Lets pull a page from Marvel and go What If...? I mocked up a possible football lineup down the road.

Hypothetical Sun Belt West - Football

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Southern Miss

Texas State

South Alabama

Troy

Hypothetical Sun Belt East - Football

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion

Another sport that would be bolstered by the possible Sun Belt expansion is baseball. Southern Miss has a rich tradition on the diamond, they reached the College World Series in 2009. Add the Golden Eagles to SBC powers Louisiana, South Alabama, Troy, Coastal Carolina, and Texas State, and you’re looking at a conference that would get multiple bids annually to NCAA Regionals.

