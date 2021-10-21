Energy Alert
Arkansas State basketball holds Scarlet & Black Game, Desi Sills injured

Desi Sills had 33 points Wednesday night in the Arkansas State basketball scrimmage. He left...
Desi Sills had 33 points Wednesday night in the Arkansas State basketball scrimmage. He left the game in the 2nd half with an injury.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Desi Sills put on a show Wednesday night in the Scarlet & Black Game. The JHS alum scored 33 points in the Arkansas State intrasquad scrimmage, but left the game in the 2nd half with an injury.

Sills went up for a dunk attempt, Norchad Omier contested it, both Red Wolves hit the floor in the process. Sills was down for a few minutes, but would be helped up.

Head coach Mike Balado issued the following statement: “Procedures on the court were precautionary measures. He underwent an initial examination tonight, but it’s premature to comment on his status at this time as he will undergo further examination tomorrow.”

There was plenty to like for the Red Wolves Wednesday night. Five players scored in double figures. Malcolm Farrington and Marquis Eaton had 18 points each, Keyon Wesley had 11. Reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Norchad Omier had 10 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks, 1 steal, and 1 assist.

Arkansas State now prepares for a November 1st exhibition matchup with Blue Mountain College. The season tips off November 9th at home vs. Central Baptist.

