Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police
LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.
Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.
Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.
Police say the officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.
