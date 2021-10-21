Severe Threat Growing for Sunday

Nice fall weather to end the week as sunshine warms us up into the low 70s. Clouds start to increase by sunrise Saturday as the warm front starts to push north. This will bring warmer weather and humidity back to Region 8. A few showers are possible Saturday morning, but we should start to dry out as we approach lunch. Most data has the heavier rain north of Region 8 into Missouri. We’ll have to watch Sunday closely as humidity, and warm temperatures climb ahead of our next storm system. Severe weather continues to look more likely with all modes of severe weather. Most of the day may be dry and warm as southerly winds increase. Storm chances increase near and after sunset into the overnight. Lingering rain is possible Monday morning, but any severe weather will be overnight. Another storm system on Wednesday may bring more rain next week.

