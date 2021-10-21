Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Severe Threat Growing for Sunday

October 22nd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nice fall weather to end the week as sunshine warms us up into the low 70s. Clouds start to increase by sunrise Saturday as the warm front starts to push north. This will bring warmer weather and humidity back to Region 8. A few showers are possible Saturday morning, but we should start to dry out as we approach lunch. Most data has the heavier rain north of Region 8 into Missouri. We’ll have to watch Sunday closely as humidity, and warm temperatures climb ahead of our next storm system. Severe weather continues to look more likely with all modes of severe weather. Most of the day may be dry and warm as southerly winds increase. Storm chances increase near and after sunset into the overnight. Lingering rain is possible Monday morning, but any severe weather will be overnight. Another storm system on Wednesday may bring more rain next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Crews have responded to a crash on I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Authorities respond to crash on I-555
Helena-West Helena animal shelter shut down
Arkansas animal shelter shut down over animal cruelty charges; over 300 animals displaced
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/21)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/21)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Ryan's Thursday 5PM Forecast From The ASTATE Game (10/21/2021)
Ryan's Thursday 5PM Forecast From The ASTATE Game (10/21/2021)