Arkansas animal shelter shut down over animal cruelty charges; over 300 animals displaced

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A shelter housing hundreds of animals in Arkansas is being shut down over animal cruelty accusations.

Helena-West Helena Mayor, Kevin Smith says volunteers are needed to help feed and care for more than 300 animals now displaced after an animal shelter on Phillips Road was shut down Thursday.

The owner, Reta Merritt Roberts is facing felony aggravated animal cruelty charges. She is now in custody with additional charges pending, according to HWH Police Chief James Smith.

Smith says employees will be charged as well.

We are working to learn more information on this investigation. Check back for updates.

We need volunteers now to help feed and water over 300 animals housed at the animal shelter that is located at 8480... Posted by Kevin Smith Mayor on Thursday, October 21, 2021

