Arkansas State football hosts Louisiana Thursday night

GAME 7: Arkansas State (1-5, 0-2) hosts Louisiana (5-1, 3-0)

Oct. 21, 2021 | Centennial Bank StadiumJonesboro, Ark. | 6:30 p.m.

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)

Television: ESPNU

Lowell Galindo (pxp), Rene Ingoglia (analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Arkansas State is set to play its second straight Thursday night game, hosting Sun Belt Conference West Division-leader Louisiana Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in a midweek contest that will be televised on ESPNU. Every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Sports Radio Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

THE PRINCIPALS: Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week, turning its sights to a Louisiana squad that is currently 3-0 in Sun Belt play and receiving votes in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls. The Red Wolves began the season with a 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas, but have dropped their last five games to bring their overall and Sun Belt records to 1-5 and 0-2, respectively.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - LOUISIANA SERIES: Arkansas State holds an all-time 20-27-1 record against Louisiana in the series that dates back to the 1953 season. As Sun Belt Conference opponents, Louisiana leads the series 12-7. The Red Wolves have dropped their last three outings against the Ragin’ Cajuns, inlcuding a 27-20 decision in Lafayette in 2020. The home team has the recent advantage in the series, winning 16 of the last 20 meetings. Thursday’s game will mark the 49th all-time meeting in the series, the second-most against any opponent in school history behind only its 59 played versus Memphis.

FAMILIAR FOE: While Arkansas State and Louisiana have both played as members of the Sun Belt Conference since the league’s inaugural football season in 2001, it’s not the first time the two teams have shared a conference. The Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns were both members of the Big West Conference from 1993 to 1995 and the Southland Conference from 1971 to 1981.

LOUISIANA RED WOLVES: Arkansas State has four players on its roster from the state of Louisiana, including linebacker Jaden Harris (Monroe), defensive back Kenneth Harris (Columbia) and offensive linemen Christian Hoz (Covington) and Ivory Scott (Kenner). All four are listed on the Red Wolves’ current depth chart, and Hoz and Scott have all started at least one game this season.

A-STATE vs THE SUN BELT: Arkansas State has won 58 of its last 81 Sun Belt Conference games (.716 winning percentage) to run its all-time record in the league to 90-59. The Red Wolves hold their most all-time victories against ULM with 27. A-State has defeated every team in the conference since the football league was formed in 2001. Along with ULM and Louisiana, A-State is one of three teams that have been a part of the conference since its inaugural football season.

RED WOLVES OCTOBER: Arkansas State holds a 26-11 record over its last 37 games played in the month of October for a .703 winning percentage. A-State had won 11 games in a row during the month prior to falling to Appalachian State on Oct. 9, 2018.

ON THIS DATE: Dating back to the 1916 season, Arkansas State holds a 5-5 record when playing on Oct. 21. The Red Wolves last played on the date in 2014, falling 55-40 at Louisiana. The Red Wolves last victory on Oct. 21 came in 2006, when they defeated North Texas 29-10. Four of A-State’s five victories on the date came by a double-figure margin, while three of its five setbacks were decided by six points or less.

MIDWEEK MADNESS: Historically, A-State has performed well in midweek games (Tue.-Thur.) since joining the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves hold a 21-10 record in all midweek games since its 2001 inaugural year in the league. They have won 17 of their last 24 midweek contests.

THE FIRST FIVE: While Arkansas State began its 2021 campaign with back-to-back home games for the first time since 1987, it then played three consecutive Saturdays on the road for the first time since 2004. The Red Wolves also played three road games in a row in 2020, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2008, but none of them on three consecutive Saturdays.

AN A-STATE VICTORY WOULD ...: run its all-time record versus Louisiana to 21-27-1 . . . snap a three-game skid against the Ragin’ Cajuns . . . improve its record to 27-11 over its last 38 games played in the month of October . . . snap Louisiana’s eight-game Sun Belt Conference winning streak.

