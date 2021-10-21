Energy Alert
Grizzlies ready to prove themselves after making it to the playoffs last year

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year the Grizzlies have a new season motto.

This year’s slogan is ‘Let’s get it.’ They’re coming off their run in the NBA playoffs last year and as De’Anthony Melton put it, they’re no longer a sleeper team, meaning they have a target on their back now that they’ve proven they can make it to the postseason with a young team in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies return 11 players from the roster last season. They lost Jonas Valanciunas and picked up center Steven Adams, who’s second in the NBA in offensive rebounds since 2016. The NBA season is back to 82 games. The Grizzlies are projected by most to finish above .500.

Melton says even though they made the playoffs last year, they still have the hunger to prove more.

“I think it’s built in all of us already honestly,” Melton said. “I think with the group we’ve got, we all like to fight. We all like to win. I think that carries on. We all understand what it means to this team. So, I think we keep doing those things and stick to our habits and we’re going to be good.”

The Grizzlies also locked down Jaren Jackson, Jr., who’s fully healthy heading into the season and signing a four-year $105 million contract extension.

