Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

HVAC repair companies notice shortages in parts

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Issues in the supply chain are holding up a lot of items, including what may be used to fix or replace your furnace.

HVAC companies are seeing the impact of shortages as we get closer to cooler weather.

Owners are advising people to get their repairs taken care of before it’s too late.

People are beginning to turn on their heat and notice repairs that are needed.

Rodney Dunlap, owner of Repair USA says repair and replacement times are getting longer as they wait for parts to come in.

“If you know you have furnace issues or you want a replacement. The time is to call your provider now because some of these things may be three to six weeks wait to just try to get equipment in,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap said they are doing tune-ups right now for customers to get a head start on making sure their furnaces are working correctly.

“This is heavy tune-up season for us. We are running tune-ups 4-6 a day,” he said. “We go and make sure the operation of the furnace is correct, all the combustibles are out the way. We also make sure there is not any carbon monoxide or something present when they start the furnaces.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The mayor of Hoxie is risking jail time to make sure mail is delivered to residents.
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In the coming months, McDonald’s will hire thousands of workers throughout Arkansas.
McDonald’s to hire 4k workers in Arkansas
HVAC companies are feeling the impact of shortages in the supply chain.
Supply chain shortages lead to delays in furnace repairs; push for customers to get maintenance checks before cooler temps
Despite a successful tourist season in Branson, a labor shortage in the hospitality industry...
Hospitality industry labor shortage causing problems for Branson, Mo. businesses