HVAC repair companies notice shortages in parts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Issues in the supply chain are holding up a lot of items, including what may be used to fix or replace your furnace.

HVAC companies are seeing the impact of shortages as we get closer to cooler weather.

Owners are advising people to get their repairs taken care of before it’s too late.

People are beginning to turn on their heat and notice repairs that are needed.

Rodney Dunlap, owner of Repair USA says repair and replacement times are getting longer as they wait for parts to come in.

“If you know you have furnace issues or you want a replacement. The time is to call your provider now because some of these things may be three to six weeks wait to just try to get equipment in,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap said they are doing tune-ups right now for customers to get a head start on making sure their furnaces are working correctly.

“This is heavy tune-up season for us. We are running tune-ups 4-6 a day,” he said. “We go and make sure the operation of the furnace is correct, all the combustibles are out the way. We also make sure there is not any carbon monoxide or something present when they start the furnaces.”

