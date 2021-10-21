McDonald’s to hire 4k workers in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the coming months, McDonald’s will hire thousands of workers throughout Arkansas.

The company announced Thursday it plans to hire 4,224 restaurant employees in the Natural State over the next three months.

In addition to training and career growth opportunities, employee benefits include:

Paid time off

Meal discounts

Access to telehealth and employee assistance programs

No word on the average starting salary.

For more information or to apply, click here or text “apply” to 36453.

