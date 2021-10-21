Energy Alert
McDonald’s to hire 4k workers in Arkansas

In the coming months, McDonald’s will hire thousands of workers throughout Arkansas.
In the coming months, McDonald's will hire thousands of workers throughout Arkansas.(Source: CNN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the coming months, McDonald’s will hire thousands of workers throughout Arkansas.

The company announced Thursday it plans to hire 4,224 restaurant employees in the Natural State over the next three months.

In addition to training and career growth opportunities, employee benefits include:

  • Paid time off
  • Meal discounts
  • Access to telehealth and employee assistance programs

No word on the average starting salary.

For more information or to apply, click here or text “apply” to 36453.

