‘Mix and matching’ approved by FDA for boosters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The discussion of “mix and matching” vaccines began when booster shots for COVID were first introduced.

If you received the Pfizer vaccine for your initial two doses. you go back to get can choose between Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson for your booster shot.

Dr. Shane Speights with NYIT said all of the vaccines are working towards the same goal, protecting people from coronavirus.

So, the announcement from the Food and Drug Administration to authorize mix and matching booster doses is not surprising.

“It’s been something we’ve talked about in the very beginning. We did not have a lot of data to support it one way or the other,” said Speights. “But now we are looking at it and we’re looking at it and it seems like you can mix them back and forth.”

The FDA approved this heterologous usage after they approved booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Speights explained why mix and matching works.

“They create this spike protein, which is how the virus invades your body,” he said.”

He said the creation of antibodies is the main factor.

“If I use one vaccine, if I use a different one, they are still making antibodies of spike protein in theory that should work. So, that is what the CDC is actually discussing today and making a decision on,” said Speights.

The CDC is also joining in on the conversation about mixing and matching booster doses, they plan to have more information soon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.