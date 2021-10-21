Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

MoDOT: Workforce shortage could affect road clearing during prolonged winter storms

By Joe Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From fast food to appliances, cars to construction projects, the world of goods and services is slowing down because of labor shortages and supply chain problems.

And when the snow and ice comes this winter, it may also keep our roads from getting treated as quickly as we’re used to.

That was the word from the Missouri Department of Transportation on Thursday as it held its annual winter drill.

Throughout the day MoDOT salt trucks and snow plows were coming back and forth from the Southwest District compound on Kearney Street and panning out all across the area because even though the weather was sunny and mild, it was time to prepare for the real thing.

“Today is our snow drill,” explained MoDOT Southwest District Engineer Steven Campbell. “This is the practice round for winter operations, the day we try to knock the dust off everything, make sure things are working and give some of our new employees opportunities in the trucks.”

Those opportunities are more important than ever because just like almost everyone else, MoDOT has a workforce and experience shortage. For example, 20 percent of their snow plow operators have less than one-year of experience.

That’s because of high turnover as MoDOT employees have been leaving at a record rate of more than 70 per-month for the last six months.

“That could be around 800 for the year,” Campbell said. “The turnover itself is obviously a big problem but the other side of that is that when we post those positions, we’re not seeing the amount of interest that we used to see.”

And being understaffed will affect MoDOT’s ability to clear roads if the bad weather lingers.

“We are several hundred employees below what we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “If a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift and therefore it will take longer to clear the roads.”

Looking for some good news?

“We’re in good shape on salt,” Campbell said as MoDOT has 240,000 tons available for use statewide this winter.

MoDOT is also pointing out that its “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign is even more important during bad weather in encouraging people to wear a seat belt and stay off their phones while driving.

“The challenges are exacerbated during the snow and ice when we get into a situation where people are driving too aggressively or otherwise distracted,” Campbell said.

And their advice to the public as to what to do in a major weather event considering MoDOT may be limited in its response?

“The message would be don’t drive if you don’t need to drive,” Campbell said. “If you do, check the resources we have because we try to direct as many people as we can to our travel information map where we will continually monitor road conditions so people will understand what they’re going to be faced with.”

For information on road conditions across the state, safe traveling tips, and other winter weather information, visit www.modot.org.

You can also call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Crews have responded to a crash on I-555 in the Jonesboro area.
Authorities respond to crash on I-555
Helena-West Helena animal shelter shut down
Arkansas animal shelter shut down over animal cruelty charges; over 300 animals displaced
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen

Latest News

The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by...
$1M bond for man accused of raping teen
Arkansas State Police say an 86-year-old man struck by a pickup truck last Friday has succumbed...
Pedestrian hit by truck dies
See fall color, like this photo taken in Defiance, using MDC's fall color report.
Mo. fall color forecast: Best places to see fall foliage
Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed...
Tommy DeBarge of R&B band Switch dies at age 64
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast