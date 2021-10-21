Energy Alert
Oct. 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Moisture still appears to be limited, but we may have a few showers. Most of the showers move out by daybreak, but a few sprinkles on Thursday morning cannot be ruled out.

Sunshine prevails in the afternoon with cooler temperatures. Weather looks perfect for the A-State game on Thursday evening! Rain chances come back this weekend after a nice Friday and Friday evening.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a 15-year-old Baxter County girl.

A Tennessee man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in connection with a case that left three people dead in southeast Missouri in 2017.

Restaurants in Jonesboro are losing cash as counterfeit money circulates throughout the city.

As part of the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the organization is offering a $1.8 billion settlement to the roughly 82,000 claims that have been filed against them for sexual abuse.

HVAC companies are feeling the impact of shortages in the supply chain. Those delays are leading to a warning for homeowners as we start to see cooler temperatures.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
First-degree child endangerment (10/14)
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids home alone
The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child advisory for Haley Nicole Shell, 15, of...
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen
The mayor of Hoxie is risking jail time to make sure mail is delivered to residents.
Mayor willing to risk jail time to fix mail issue
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Crash near Hughes leaves woman dead

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Restaurants have discovered counterfeit money in their cashier drawers, causing them to come up...
Police report rash of counterfeit money
Arkansas State Police search for endangered teen
