Oct. 21: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Moisture still appears to be limited, but we may have a few showers. Most of the showers move out by daybreak, but a few sprinkles on Thursday morning cannot be ruled out.

Sunshine prevails in the afternoon with cooler temperatures. Weather looks perfect for the A-State game on Thursday evening! Rain chances come back this weekend after a nice Friday and Friday evening.

News Headlines

The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a 15-year-old Baxter County girl.

A Tennessee man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in connection with a case that left three people dead in southeast Missouri in 2017.

Restaurants in Jonesboro are losing cash as counterfeit money circulates throughout the city.

As part of the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the organization is offering a $1.8 billion settlement to the roughly 82,000 claims that have been filed against them for sexual abuse.

HVAC companies are feeling the impact of shortages in the supply chain. Those delays are leading to a warning for homeowners as we start to see cooler temperatures.

