Omier named Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, Eaton and Washington also named to all-SBC team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball forward Norchad Omier has been tabbed 2021-22 Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year as voted on by the league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday. Joining Omier on the 15-member preseason all-conference team is guard Marquis Eaton.

Named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt last season, Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds becoming the fourth Division I freshman since 1992-93 to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds. Regardless of classification, Omier was just the fourth player to average 12 points and 12 rebounds in Sun Belt Conference history, the first since Shawn Long (Louisiana) in the 2015-16 season.

The first player to sign a Division I scholarship from Nicaragua, Omier ranked second nationally with 15 double-doubles, most among any freshman. Eleven of his 15 double-doubles came in league contests, including back-to-back 18-rebound efforts in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. He logged 19 games with 10 or more rebounds, second-most nationally and tops among players from the Sun Belt Conference.

Omier, a Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team pick, was the first freshman from any league school to be named First Team All-Sun Belt since Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern) in 2015-16 and just the third since the league began multiple All-Sun Belt squads in the 2002-03 season (Tony Mitchell, North Texas 2011-12). He was the first A-State player to earn First Team All-Sun Belt accolades since Adrian Banks (2006-07) and it marked the 15th time the Red Wolves had a first-team selection.

Eaton, a fifth-year senior, was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team. A second-team selection following last season, Eaton led the league with 124 assists and led the Red Wolves in scoring at 14.2 points per game last season. He averaged 16.1 points per game in league play to rank fifth while dishing out a league-best 91 assists. He drained 86.6 percent at the charity stripe (103-119), the eighth-best percentage in single-season history and shot 41.3 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent beyond the arc.

A Jonesboro High School product, Eaton passed the 1,000-career point marked and became the first player to break inside the top 10 since Chico Fletcher (1996-00). He is one of four players in program history to log at least 1,000 points, 250 assists and 250 steals joining Reggie Gordon (1983-87), Micah Marsh (1994-98) and Chico Fletcher (1996-00).

Returning two all-conference players for the first time since the 2004-05 season (J.J. Montgomery and Dewarick Spencer), A-State returns 13 of 14 letterwinners from a season ago. Overall, the Red Wolves return 97.9 percent of scoring and 97.1 percent of minutes played last season, sixth-most nationally in each category.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

On the women’s side, Jireh Washington was voted Preseason Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference by the league’s head coaches despite missing the last half of the season due to injury. The Memphis, Tenn., native received a preseason third-team nod prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

In 11 games last season, Washington averaged 11.4 points and shot 50.0 percent (46 of 92) from the field. The junior added 4.4 rebounds per contest while handing out 2.7 assists per game.

Despite missing the last 11 games of the year, Washington still finished second on the team in steals (32) and fourth in assists (30). She enters her fourth season at A-State as the team’s active career scoring leader with 827 points, needing 173 to become the 25th player in program history to score 1,000 points in a career.

The Red Wolves open the 2021-22 season at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with the women hosting Central Baptist College and the men to follow, hosting Harding at 7:30 p.m.

2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Justin Forrest, App State (Sr., G – Decatur, Ga.)

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)

Corey Allen, Georgia State (Sr., G – Ypsilanti, Mich.)

Theo Akwuba, Louisiana (Jr., F – Montgomery, Ala.)

Mason Harrell, Texas State (Sr., G – Midwest City, Okla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State (Sr., G – Helena, Ark.)

Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State (Sr., F – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Kane Williams, Georgia State (Sr., G – Douglasville, Ga.)

David Azore, UTA (Gr., G – Houston, Texas)

Caleb Asberry, Texas State (Sr., G – Pflugerville, Texas)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Nikola Maric, Little Rock (Sr., F – Trebinje, Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (RS So., C – Cairo, Egypt)

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (So. F – Roseville, Calif.)

Isiah Small, Texas State (Sr., F – Jersey City, N.J.)

Nick Stampley, Troy (Sr., F – Broward County, Fla.)

2021 Women’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference

Preseason Player of the Year

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana (Sr., F, Ville Platte, La.)

First Team

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina (Sr., F, Northampton, Pa.)

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana (Sr., F, Ville Platte, La.)

Brandi Williams, Louisiana (Jr., G, Lake Charles, La.)

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State (Sr., F, San Antonio, Texas)

Felmas Koranga, Troy (Jr., F, Nakuru, Kenya)

Second Team

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State (Jr., G, Memphis, Tenn.)

Kierra Brimzy, ULM (R-Jr., G, Natchitoches, La.)

Terryn Milton, UT Arlington (Sr., G, Owasso, Okla.)

Jasmine Robinson, Troy (Sr., G, Augusta, Ga.)

Tiyah Johnson, Troy (Sr., G, Phenix City, Ala.)

Third Team

Michaela Porter, Appalachian State (Sr., G/F, Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina (Jr., G, Kernersville, N.C.)

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern (So., G/F, Jesup, Ga.)

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State (Sr., G, Dallas, Texas)

Lauryn Thompson, Texas State (R-Jr., F, Arlington, Texas)

