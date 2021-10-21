Energy Alert
State law enforcement to benefit from $1 million allocation

A $1 million allocation from the Attorney General’s office will benefit law enforcement agencies across the state.((Source: KAIT))
By Katie Woodall
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $1 million allocation from the Attorney General’s office will benefit law enforcement agencies across the state.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made the announcement Thursday at the Arkansas Rural Development Conference.

“We want to make sure our officers have every opportunity to learn, to learn the best techniques, to learn the best de-escalation techniques and we can better train them if we can have them here locally and to be able to use that without having to spend money to go out of state,” said Rutledge.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the funds will come from the Consumer Education and Enforcement Fund and will go to the Arkansas State Police for the Emergency Vehicle Operations center and the officer driving course at Fort Robinson.

