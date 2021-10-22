12 Harding hosts Arkansas-Monticello Saturday afternoon

No. 12 Harding Bisons (6-1, 6-1) vs. Ark.-Monticello (4-3, 4-3)

Oct. 23, 2021 • 3 p.m. • Searcy, Ark. • First Security Stadium

The 12th-ranked Harding Bisons, riding a five-game overall winning streak and an 11-game home winning streak, welcome Arkansas-Monticello to First Security Stadium for Homecoming 2021.

Harding has two other streaks on the line Saturday. The Bisons have won six straight Homecoming games (last loss, 2013) and nine straight over Arkansas-Monticello (last loss, 2009).

Harding is coming off a 46-21 victory over No. 9 Henderson State Saturday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Cole Chancey rushed for 231 yards and 4 TD to earn GAC Offensive Player of the Week. Arkansas-Monticello managed only 165 total yards in a 34-0 home loss to Ouachita Baptist.

Harding is 41-17-2 (.700) all-time on Homecoming. The Bisons have won six straight and 26 of their last 30, dating to 1990. Harding has played Arkansas-Monticello 10 times for Homecoming with a 4-6 record. The Weevils won the last meeting on HU Homecoming 46-43 in 2008.

With its victory last week, Harding moved up eight spots in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll to No. 12. The last time Harding was ranked 12th or higher was the Nov. 18, 2019 poll when the Bisons were also 12th. Harding is ranked No. 4 in the D2Football.com Poll, No. 5 in the NCAA Power 10 and No. 8 by MasseyRatings.com.

Harding leads NCAA II with 363.1 rushing yards per game. The Bisons have three of the top 11 rushers in the GAC: Cole Chancey (792 yards, 3rd), Omar Sinclair (528, 5th) and Preston Paden (355, 11th).

Senior fullback Cole Chancey is needs 208 rushing yards the rest of the season to become the first Harding player ever with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Chancey is the NCAA Division II active leader in rushing yards (4,465) and rushing TD (57). He has scored a rushing TD in 13 straight GAC games. Chancey has tied his career high with 15 rushing TD in 2021, six off the school record of 21 by Park Parish in 2016.

Harding’s defense leads the GAC in scoring defense (13.9), total defense (267.4), rushing defense (84.1), blocked kicks (3), first downs allowed (102), and fumbles recovered (6).

Harding leads Division II in time of possession (36:38) and has won the TOP battle in 56 of its last 60 games dating to 2016.

Harding leads the GAC in fewest penalties, drawing only 3.57 flags per game. Arkansas-Monticello is 11th at 10.29 penalties per game.

The Weevils struggled to find their ground as they lost to #11 Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) on Saturday by a score of 34-0. OBU had a 14-0 lead after one quarter of action on a pair of rushing touchdowns by TJ Cole and Kendel Givens. OBU tacked on to their lead in the second quarter with two more touchdowns. A 58 yard passing touchdown by Grant Allen to Tucker Swoboda and a 69 yard rush by TJ Cole. Despite their best efforts, the Weevils couldn’t break the OBU defense. OBU’s Gabe Goodman would kick a 28 yard field goal to end the half with a 31-0 lead over UAM. The third and fourth quarters made for a strong defensive half as both teams struggled to get the ball down the field. With a field goal early in the fourth, OBU put up their final 3 points of the game, leading to a 34-0 victory over the Weevils. Jonero Scott and Logan Penn paced the Weevils on the ground as they racked up 28 and 22 rushing yards. LaCedric Smith led the way in the receiving category as he tallied two catches for 53 yards.

Demilon Brown has been the catalyst for the UAM offense as he paces the team with 214 passing yards per game and has used his elusiveness in the pocket to scamper for 75 yards per contest.

Six players have collected an interception so far this season for UAM. DeQuan Street leads the secondary with two picks to go along with one pass breakup. Kaytron Allen and Greg Hooks each have one interception and combined for six pass breakups.

