$1M bond for man accused of raping teen

The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by...
The teen told an investigator about multiple sexual acts that "would constitute rape by definition of statute."(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a Paragould man used social media to contact a 13-year-old girl to meet up for sex.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a judge found probable cause Thursday to charge 27-year-old Andrew K. Shipman was charged with internet stalking of a child, computer exploitation, sexually grooming a child, and three counts of rape.

Detective Corporal Jacob L. Higdon said Shipman sent sexually explicit videos and pictures to the teen between May 8 and Aug. 16.

According to the affidavit, Shipman requested the same type of pictures and videos from the girl.

During an Oct. 19 interview, the victim reportedly told an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigator about multiple sexual acts that “would constitute rape by definition of the statute.”

The affidavit said the victim named Shipman as her offender.

In addition to ordering Shipman be held on a $1 million bond, the judge also issued a no-contact order.

